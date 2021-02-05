BERLIN, CT (WFSB) -- Eversource is alerting customers about an increase being seen in reports of scams.
The common scam consists of a caller threatening to disconnect a customer’s electric or gas services because of an outstanding bill.
The caller will then demand immediate payment to be made.
Eversource is reminding customers that the company will never demand instant payment over the phone, or require the use of pre-paid debit cards.
The company will also never request customers to meet at a payment center to hand over money.
Eversource also said there are new techniques being seen with these scams, where a caller pretends to be an Eversource employee, using a real employee’s name, and offers a discount on their electric bill.
Others have reported receiving an email that contains the Eversource logo.
“Scammers are constantly changing their tactics to take advantage of unsuspecting customers, and that’s why we’re always working to raise awareness,” said Eversource Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Penni Conner.
The energy company offers the following tips to help avoid becoming a victim:
- Eversource representatives never demand instant payment over the phone, require the use of pre-paid debit cards or request customers meet at a payment center to make the payment.
- Never provide personal financial or account information to any unsolicited person on the phone, at the door or online, even if they seem legitimate.
- Beware – some sophisticated scammers can manipulate their caller ID to say the caller is with Eversource.
- Customers who are scheduled for disconnection due to nonpayment receive a written notice that includes information on how to maintain their service.
- Customers can verify they are speaking with an Eversource representative by asking for some basic information about their account like the name on the account, the account address, and the exact past due balance.
Customers are also encouraged to contact the energy company at 1-800-286-2000 if they receive a call, text, email or if someone shows up at your door to verify it’s Eversource.
