HARTFORD, CT (WFSB)-- With the storm coming Eversource and the American Red Cross urges people to prepare for the worst.
Eversource issued a warning about power outages, they say between 30-49% of customers could be without power for up to 10 days.
Eversource will have 4,000 workers ready to go.
An Eversource truck will be in every community and have public safety crews so they can keep an eye on the street for fallen wires.
The Connecticut Red Cross also encourages people to prepare for the worst.
They want you to have an evacuation plan in place so you know where to go if the storm damages your home. Also they said have things handy like an emergency kit with personal hygiene items, blankets, flashlights, medication, all your important documents and your cell phone charger.
