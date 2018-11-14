BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - The Eversource power company warned customers to be on the lookout for seasonal utility scams.
It said scammers notoriously show up to front doors or make phone calls posing as Eversource employees in efforts to get money.
The company said the scammers will demand personal information for identity theft or use deceptive marketing tactics to convince customers to switch energy suppliers.
"We will never demand an on-the-spot payment, in person or by phone. Don’t panic and don’t pay," said Eversource senior vice president and chief customer officer Penni Conner. "We’re always working to serve you better and are proud to partner with our fellow energy companies, retailers and local law enforcement."
One common utility scam, according to Eversource, involves phone calls warning victims that their service is about to be shut off due to unpaid bills. The caller claims to be a representative of Eversource who tells the customer to avoid immediate shutoff by settling the fictitious bill. They ask for a credit card number or prepaid debit card.
Similar scams were reported by both homeowners and businesses.
Scammers have been getting an average of $500 from people, according to the Better Business Bureau.
Police also urged customers to be on the lookout.
“Unsolicited phone calls, emails, or door-to-door contacts should be regarded as suspicious,” said East Windsor Police Chief DeMarco. “Be polite but firm. Say ‘no’, hang up, delete the email, or close the door. Never be afraid or embarrassed to call the police for help or to report a scam. These criminals are good at what they do, and they prey on us, so get the help you need to protect yourself.”
Connor urged customers who receive a suspicious phone call or home visit to call Eversource at 1-800-592-2000 to verify any request for payment or personal information.
