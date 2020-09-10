BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - Eversource customers can continue to weigh in on the energy company's performance and rates when a hearing reconvenes on Thursday.
The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority is investigating the company's rate increases it tacked onto customers' bills.
This hearing, which began on Tuesday, came as Eversource announced some help for customers.
RELATED: Lawmakers hear from public, Eversource regarding storm response, rate hikes
The power company said it is continuing to work with customers to give them a little breathing room when it comes to outstanding bills.
Eversource said it won’t move forward with bill collection efforts through Oct. 1
It said it also extended its COVID-19 payment program which allows people to pay past-due balances in flexible payment plans for up to 24 months.
❗Important update regarding service disconnections for non-payment: We’re not moving forward with collections activity when the state’s regulation expires on 10/1. Help is available, including programs for low-income customers. More info: https://t.co/xhKwRoOkpc pic.twitter.com/Wkhjf5mpSq— Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) September 9, 2020
Meanwhile, PURA said it is taking a hard look at Eversource and its delivery rate increases that customers began to notice last month.
Tuesday, regulators began the hours-long hearing to get answers. Hundreds of people weighed in.
Another hearing is scheduled for Thursday by way of the online application Zoom to give more people an opportunity to be heard.
To register to speak during the hearing, click here.
There are also three hearings scheduled in October where folks can weigh in on how Eversource and United Illuminating responded to Tropical Storm Isaias.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.