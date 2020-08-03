BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - Eversource said it is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Isaias.
The storm is expected to impact Connecticut on Tuesday, with the greatest impact coming by Tuesday evening.
While continuing to operate under its COVID-19 pandemic plan and adhering to its strict social distancing, hygiene and enhanced sanitation measures to safeguard the health and well-being of workers and customers, Eversource said its line and tree crews are ready to respond to any damage or outages caused by this storm.
“With many customers still working remotely during this challenging time, we recognize how important it is to have reliable power,” said Mike Hayhurst, Eversource vice president of electric operations. “Working under the challenging conditions related to the pandemic, our crews are positioned around the state and ready to respond to any damage or outages caused by Tropical Storm Isaias. Our team will work around-the-clock to restore power as quickly and safely as possible – yet some restorations may take longer as we work to ensure the safety of our employees and customers.”
Eversource reminded customers to always stay clear of downed wires and to report them immediately to 911.
Outages can be reported at www.eversource.com, or by calling 800-286-2000. Customers who signed up for the company’s two-way texting feature can send a text to report an outage and receive outage updates as they happen.
Eversource said it always encourages customers to prepare for any severe weather by assembling or restocking a storm kit and making arrangements to look out for their families, friends and neighbors.
It also offered storm preparedness tips on its website here.
