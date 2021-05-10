BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - Shareholders will foot the bill to cover a proposed $30 million fine if a decision goes against Eversource in July.

The penalty from the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority is related to the company's response to Tropical Storm Isaias last summer.

PURA announced the the proposed fine last week.

A charge of $30 million, or $0.07 per share after-tax, associated with customer credits and a related assessment for the company is reflected in Eversource's first quarter 2021 results, which was reported on Monday.

It said the charge comes from the impact of Tropical Storm Isaias in Aug. 2020. PURA hearings on the announced credits and assessment are expected in June with a final decision scheduled for mid-July.

“Operationally, we recorded a very solid start to 2021, serving our 4.3 million customers safely and reliably with professionalism and passion, despite the challenges from a continued pandemic and increased storm activity. We also continue to make substantial progress in our efforts to be carbon neutral by 2030 and to help our states and communities achieve their very ambitious long-term carbon reduction targets.” said Joe Nolan, Eversource Energy’s president and chief executive officer. “As we move ahead, we remain laser-focused on meeting and exceeding our customers’ high expectations for customer service, addressing the increasing frequency and intensity of damaging storms across our service territory, and resolving any regulatory dockets in a constructive and responsive manner.”

According to spokesman Mitch Gross, the utility provider currently reviewing PURA’s final decision on storm Isaias to assess next steps for appeal.

"Our internal emergency response teams are working hard to prepare for the next storm as the beginning of hurricane season is upon us, and we have a strong desire to focus on the future, particularly related to the implementation of improvements to our communications with customers and communities," Gross said in a statement. "However, there are foundational legal issues that may benefit from court review to establish the going-forward framework applicable to storm performance."

Any appeal must be filed within 45 days of the final decision.

Eversource also anticipates participating in the Notice of Violation proceeding, to address the violations alleged with complete and accurate factual information.

Eversource, United Illuminating have 20 days to dispute PURA's storm fines State regulators proposed hefty fines for Eversource and United Illuminating for what they called the utility companies’ “failures in their preparation and response to Tropical Storm Isaias.”

In a report at the beginning of the month, PURA said both Eversource and United Illuminating failed to comply with standards of acceptable performance in preparation for the Aug. 4, 2020 storm.

More than 1 million homes and businesses between the state's power companies lost power during the storm. Some were in the dark for a week or more.