HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State lawmakers will continue to investigate what went wrong before, during, and after Tropical Storm Isaias in terms of extended power outages.
The Energy and Technology Committee will be holding a fact-finding meeting which could put Eversource officials in the hot seat.
The meeting is set to begin at 10 a.m.
Wednesday, the University of Connecticut released a document that it initially sent Eversource the morning of the storm. The document contained a prediction for extreme damage.
Despite the warning, many state lawmakers said the utility company was still caught unprepared.
Isaias left hundreds of thousands of customers in the dark for more several days. Hundreds of them remained powerless for more than a week.
Eversource claimed the damage was far worse than any of their predictions had warned.
However, UConn’s engineering school, which provides one of the tools Eversource relies on to predict storm damage, said not so fast.
The nearly 100-page report it had sent to the utility told Eversource to expect widespread outages largely due to powerful winds and the fact that recent gypsy moth infestations, along with a 2016 drought, made trees more vulnerable.
Eversource fired back that that prediction, which was only released hours before the Isaias hit, came far too late for the utility company to change its storm plan.
Thursday, Eversource’s leaders will have to address potentially pointed questions from state lawmakers about their response to the storm and a recent controversial rate hike.
Both topics are on the agenda for the Energy and Technology Committee meeting. Eversource’s CEO, Jim Judge, who has declined to speak to the media, will address the lawmakers. Many of them have been very critical of the company.
