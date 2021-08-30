BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - More than a million are without power across Louisiana.
Folks are being told they could be in the dark for weeks.
Eversource crews are heading down there right now to help speed up the recovery process. Those crews are on the road right now and are expected to be in Louisiana by Tuesday.
This isn't going to be an easy job. Officials say the devastation is severe.
With Ida now downgraded to a tropical storm making its way north, the recovery in Louisiana begins.
The category four hurricane knocked out main transmission lines. One line that serves New Orleans even collapsed into a river.
"This is a complete wipe out of the system down there. This is not going to be a repair. This is a complete rebuild," Eversource CEO Joe Nolan explained.
Connecticut Eversource crews will be joining twenty-five other states in helping get the power back on.
Unless they’re needed back here in the northeast, crews are preparing to be down there for weeks.
"Down in Louisiana, you have one of the severest hurricanes in history down there combined with a severe pandemic," Gov. Ned Lamont noted.
Eversource veterans are among the linemen who will be taking the trek. Michael Charest has been with the company for twenty years.
"We expect the worst, broken poles, we have to clear the roads for people to go by obviously, and making sure the wires are not hot," Charest said.
They’ll be working twelve to sixteen hour days, helping millions plug their lives back together.
In addition to down power lines, they’ll be dodging trees, wading through flooding, battling the heat, and facing crumbling homes.
Lineman John Ettway says the hardest part is not the line work, but the people.
"Dealing with the customers with no power and you see the looks on their faces as they wait to get the power back on. That’s the most pressing need really," Ettway added.
Right now, all of Orleans parish is without power. In addition, cell service is choppy.
The crews have a huge job ahead of them.
