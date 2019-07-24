CAPE COD, MA (WFSB) -- Many residents from Connecticut were visiting Cape Cod when an EF1 tornado touched down on the peninsula leaving power lines, trees, and damage in its wake.
Channel 3 spoke with residents who described the moments before and after the tornado on Tuesday.
Newington resident and eyewitness, 12-year-old Leah Turner told Channel 3 the damage was unlike anything she has ever seen.
“It looks like a sword had just gone through the bottom and taken off the top completely,” said Turner. “It’s pretty terrifying to see all this damage in a very short amount of time.”
When the EF1 tornado blasted through Yarmouth and Harwich on Tuesday, its effects were felt miles away, with thousands of vacationers in its path.
On Wednesday, Eversource said it sent crews to assist in restoring power in the area.
Channel 3 employee Stephanie Bunting said she and her family huddled in a basement closet for 40 minutes.
“There was confirmed rotation heading toward us,” said Bunting. “The wind and the rain, I’m not sure I ever saw rain like we saw it was just coming down in sheets.”
Eyewitnesses said the entire episode lasted roughly 10 minutes, and thankfully, there were no injuries.
However, the damage to home and cleanup is expected to be costly and time consuming.
“It’s going to impact the people that aren’t used to this,” said Turner.
Nature also took a blow after the tornado passed through.
“The trees look sad and depressed. They’re wilted, there are flower petals everywhere,” said Turner.
