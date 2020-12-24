BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - The expected Christmas rainstorm could turn into a Christmas blackout if power is lost due to strong winds.
At Eversource, they have crews that will be working around the clock, literally.
They are giving up their Christmas holidays so that this rainstorm will not be the Grinch that stole Christmas.
“There’s a lot of guys that had planned vacations at this time of year and they’re all getting called back from their vacations.” Eversource power lineman Jeffrey Sylvester tells us.
Jeffrey is one of the many employees who will be working through the Christmas holiday and likely into the weekend as heavy rain and wind are expected to knock out power.
“We’ll work twenty-four hours straight on the first day. Then, we’ll have eight hours off. After that, we work sixteen hour days," explained Sylvester.
At the Eversource headquarters in Berlin as crews load up their gear, the robo call from the utility company has already started to go out to customers:
"Hello, this is an important storm awareness message from Eversource. Unfortunately, this storm will coincide with the Christmas holiday. These high winds may topple trees and could cause multi-day power outages. To prepare, Eversource is cancelling vacations and planning to safely respond to any outages that may occur. We urge you to charge electronic devices in advance of the storm and stay clear of any downed wires from damage."
Even the mayor of Hartford today made an unusual ask of residents ahead of the storm.
"I’m going to make an unusual ask of you. If you can go out and check the storm drains outside your house and see if they are clear, that could make a big difference. It could make a big difference for you if you’ve got a house in the area where there might be flooding. If you’ve got a basement, it could make a difference for you. It could make a difference for your navigators and your neighborhood," Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin added.
Eversource says it is really important to make sure you have your cell phone charged and other supplies you might need.
Meantime, they have crews from out of state called in and are already starting to fan out around the state to make this as painless as possible.
