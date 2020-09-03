HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A new bill drafted by Connecticut legislation could require Eversource to provide compensation for food or medication that spoiled due to a power outage.
The bill would allow residents who were without power for more than 72 hours during Topical Storm Isaias to receive a reimbursement.
The reimbursement is up to $500 for food and $500 for medication. The bill also states that for food losses greater than $250, evidence of payment for the food should be submitted to Eversource. Once the receipt is received by Eversource, the company should provide compensation to the customer.
State Rep. Liz Linehan says the bill makes this provision retroactive to July 1 to make sure it covers Isaias.
The bill says the expenses are not recoverable, which means Eversource cannot go to the Public Utilities Regulation Authority and ask to raise rates or revenue from customers related to those expenses.
An upwards of 800,000 customers were without power during Isaias.
PURA will investigate utility companies' preparation, response to storm
The credits would not be offered in the event of a storm that led to more than 875,000 outages.
Linehan said this bill requires PURA to initiate a hearing on a rate decrease no later than Nov. 1, 2020.
Eversource needs to submit a proposed plan to PURA for its administrative process to implement the reimbursements by March 1, 2021.
Other bill provisions include:
A new position of Independent Consumer Advocate will be created.
Eversource and United Illuminating would be required to have a Consumer Advocate on their board of directors.
Utilities would be required to create regional service centers that are permanently staff by Connecticut-based teams.
PURA would be required to establish minimum staffing levels for electric utilities, including linemen and tree trimming crews.
There is a public hearing on the bill on Tuesday where residents can submit testimony.
To see the entire draft of the bill, click here.
(1) comment
Who keeps their grocery receipts? Especially receipts that go back over a month. How does this bill cover those customers that have separate freezers in order to store food for longer periods?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.