HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Customers are irate over an increase in their electric bills.
Eversource customers have been posting to social media and writing to Channel 3 about, in some cases, paying nearly double what they usually pay.
As of July 1, 2020, Eversource said it passed along a rate increase to customers due to a state mandated agreement with the Millstone Nuclear Power Plant to buy power.
Eversource said the rate increase, along with more people working from home and more air conditioning used in the summer heat, led to some eye-popping bills.
"I've gone from $344 a month to $745," said Tony DiLeone of Litchfield, who owns a three-bedroom house.
Channel 3 spoke with Mitch Gross, spokesperson for Eversource, and asked why this came in middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This is state mandated," Gross said. "This is based on state legislation approved and announced in 2019. It’s a power purchase agreement between us and the Millstone Nuclear Power Plant. That's the increase on the delivery side of our customers' bills."
DiLeone said he's lucky he didn't lose his job as a result of the pandemic.
"This month with July, my delivery rate went from 10 cents per kilowatt hour to 17 cents per kilowatt hour," he said.
Gross said Eversource is working to help people facing financial difficulty.
"We understand. They need to reach out to us to call us, talk to a customer care representative. Let’s see what your situation is and lets see what kind of payment program we may be able to create for you to help ease some of the pressure we are all facing during these unprecedented times."
Eversource said there are also things people can do at home to reduce their bills.
They can raise the temperature on the thermostat a few degrees, keep filters clean, make sure furniture and rugs aren't blocking vents and unplug devices.
Changes 20 rates happen twice a year, on Jan. 1 and July 1.
State regulators approve those adjustments.
A petition against the most recent one has been posted on the website change.org. It can be viewed here.
As of 7:20 a.m. on Monday, it garnered 44,900 of 50,000 signatures.
My rate is 7.35 cents per kwh. $745 for a 3 Bed Home....in Litchfield. 3 Bedrooms that are likely the same size as the entire bottom floor of my Cape style home (each) and is probably also running the filter and heater for the palatial in-ground pool and cabana house. Oh how affluent are squawking - Maybe they should cool their generous homes to 80 degrees instead of 62? I close off 3 sparsely used rooms during these heat waves and use one 10k window unit to cool the main floor just fine running only 1/2 the day. You don't need to cool every piece of furniture, every wall, every room. Make do with what you need during times of increased demand. Or shut up and pay your darned bill.
"Under my plan of a cap-and-trade system, electricity rates would necessarily skyrocket," Obama told the Chronicle . "Coal-powered plants, you know, natural gas, you name it, whatever the plants were, whatever the industry was, they would have to retrofit their operations. That will cost money. They will pass that money on to consumers."
Barack Obama, January 2008
You get what you vote for.
Sure. You also miss the point of the article you did not read.
Interesting that they have to increase cost to their customers dramatically while simultaneously taking advantage of those with solar by essentially stealing energy from them and then selling it for 1000x what they are compensating homeowners. Feels like it may be time for class action against price gouging.
This article as it pertains to my personal Eversource bill is complete nonsense. On July 01 2020 my eversource generation rate decreased from 9.10 to 7.35 per kwh for July through December. I dont know where the author is getting these numbers from but I ran my AC and everything as normal in my three bedroom house and my July bill for June was under $100.00. There is something grossly wrong or completely fictitious with this article
My recent bill is as stated in this article.
