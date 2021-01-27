SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Eversource customers are seeing increases in their bills.
Some residents have said their latest electricity bill has gone up hundreds of dollars, while for others the increases are small.
One small business owner says he’s not sure he can afford it.
“We are a doggie daycare in Southington. We take in dogs for daycare, also for kennel,” said Kevin Medeiros.
Kevin Medeiros started Stay N Play Pets. He was shocked when he got his latest Eversource bill.
“Our supply rate is generally between $100 and $120. It jumped up a little bit to $146, but our delivery rate tripled,” Medeiros said.
Medeiros’ latest bill is more than $800, which is a $300 increase from last month.
These are tough times for small businesses and fewer people are going to work, so that means a lot less people are bringing their dogs to daycare, but Medeiros still needs electricity.
Channel 3 asked Eversource why some customers like Medeiros are seeing huge increases in delivery charges.
“In the case you are describing, that would be unusual for our delivery rates to be that high on his bill,” said Tricia Modifica, Eversource Spokeswoman.
Eversource pointed out delivery rates were frozen last summer, and while Medeiros’ situation may be unusual, most customers are seeing higher bills.
PURA, which regulates utilities, approved an increase in the supply rate, which took effect Jan. 1. The average customer uses about 700 kw hours per month, which means an additional $7 on their bill.
Plus, the increases are due to more usage.
“Supply and delivery charges on customer’s bills are both related to usage, so the more energy a customer uses, the higher both the supply and the delivery portions of the bill will be,” Modifica said.
Eversource says it wants to learn more about Medeiros’ situation.
The company also said they’re not working on a device that could help people monitor their usage before they get their bills.
