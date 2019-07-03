(WFSB) - Eversource power customers are being warned about a scam that involves people being told they're behind on their bills.

The company posted the warning to its Twitter account on Wednesday.

It said people claiming to be from Eversource are calling customers and telling them they are two months behind on their bill.

The scammers tell the people that the need to go to Walmart and make an immediate payment, which any consumer advocate group would say is a huge red flag.

"This is NOT us," Eversource said. "Alert your local police department and call us ASAP."

Eversource can be reached at 800-286-2000.

