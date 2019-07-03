(WFSB) - Eversource power customers are being warned about a scam that involves people being told they're behind on their bills.
The company posted the warning to its Twitter account on Wednesday.
SCAM ALERT ⚠️ ⚠️ : people claiming to be from Eversource are calling customers and telling them they are two months behind on their bill, and they need to go to Walmart and make an immediate payment. This is NOT us. Alert your local PD and call us ASAP at 800-286-2000.— Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) July 3, 2019
It said people claiming to be from Eversource are calling customers and telling them they are two months behind on their bill.
The scammers tell the people that the need to go to Walmart and make an immediate payment, which any consumer advocate group would say is a huge red flag.
"This is NOT us," Eversource said. "Alert your local police department and call us ASAP."
Eversource can be reached at 800-286-2000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.