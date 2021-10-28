BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - Eversource customers will save a little money on their power bills.

The utility company has agreed to cut rates in December and January as part of a settlement tied to Tropical Storm Isaias, which hit the state last summer.

The average Eversource customer will save $35 over their November and January bills. The deal with the state is worth $103 million.

At least one state leader, however, feels the company is getting off easy.

The two to one Public Utilities Regulatory Authority vote happened on Wednesday morning.

In Aug. 2020, Isaias left thousands of customers without power for several days.

Eversource fined $29 million by PURA due to Isaias failures The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority imposed a $29 million penalty against Eversource for what it called failures during the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias.

Of the $103 million, $65 million will go right back to customers' pockets. Eversource has also agreed not to appeal a nearly $30 million fine and set up a $10 million fund to help people who are experiencing financial difficulties.

Gov. Ned Lamont and Attorney General William Tong worked with Eversource on the agreement and have championed it publicly; however, PURA commissioner Marissa Gillet was the sole vote against the deal. At the meeting, of which Channel 3 obtained audio, she said that in some ways the settlement lets Eversource off the hook because she feels it does not punish it severely enough or return enough money to customers.

"I commend and applaud a lot of the objectives as I understand them that were embodied in the settlement," Gillet said. "However I’m not able to get there at this time. So I will not be able to support this settlement today.”

Eversource has also agreed that it won’t raise rates in Connecticut until at least January of 2023.