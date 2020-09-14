BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - Eversource is calling on homeowners to report any trees they think might pose a danger to their property's power.
Eversource said it is continuing to remove trees and branches following Tropical Storm Isaias last month.
Monday, it urged customers to inspect trees on their own properties to assess any potential risk to the electrical system and then support Eversource's tree-trimming and hazard tree removal program.
Eversource reported that 10,000 trees toppled during the storm and another bout of severe weather in late August.
In the wake of those weather events, the company said it removed hundreds of storm-damaged trees that threatened its system's reliability.
“Trees are the number one cause of power outages and removing these trees is critical, especially with fierce storms happening more frequently," said Alan Carey, Eversource vegetation management manager. "Roughly 60 percent of Connecticut’s landscape is forested, with many large, mature trees located over or near power lines. We trim and remove hazardous trees every day along state and local roads and can’t stress enough the importance of communities and customers working collaboratively with us to support these efforts so we can reduce the number of tree-related power outages in future storms.”
Eversource said customers' restoration times after a storm are greatly impacted by tree clearing.
It said downed trees block roads in addition to being a public safety threat.
In 2020 alone, the energy company said it spent $83 million trimming branches and removing hazardous trees along 4,200 miles of roads across Connecticut as part of its vegetation management program.
“Our vegetation management program is a thoughtful plan that balances the needs of reliable service to our customers and the natural beauty of our communities,” Carey said. “We appreciate the understanding of town leaders and property owners as we work together to lessen the risk of tree-caused power outages in future storms.”
Eversource uploaded a video to YouTube about how its arborists identify dead or dying trees.
The company also provided a link to its vegetation management program here.
Eversource was the subject of a lot of criticism and outrage in recent months.
A state-regulator-approved rate increase upped customer bills by hundreds of dollars.
That was followed by a critical customer response to how the company handled the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias, when hundreds of thousands of customers were left in the dark for days. Some didn't see power return until nine days later.
