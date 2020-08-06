VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Several towns demanded more action from power companies in the wake of Tropical Storm Isaias.
Eversource said Thursday evening that they estimate storm restoration will be “substantially complete” by Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.
"Substantially complete means fewer than one percent of customers are still without power,” Eversource officials said in a statement.
Eversource says as of 9 p.m. Thursday the company has restored power to more than 435,00 customers. More than 700 crews are making repairs.
Eversource officials say power has been restored to more than 435,000 customers and about 480,000 remain without power Thursday night.
Vernon town officials hosted a multi-town news conference on Thursday during which they called Eversource's storm response an "epic failure."
They demanded action and accountability from Eversource to support local recovery efforts.
Officials from Ellington, Manchester, Tolland and Vernon expressed frustration.
As of 8 p.m., 481,533 Eversource customers were without power across the state.
United Illuminating's number was 73,947.
RELATED: Gov. declares state of emergency as hundreds of thousands remain without power
During a news conference on Thursday, an Eversource official said he expects "By the end of this weekend, very large chunk of customers restored."
According to Eversource Thursday afternoon, more than 10,000 damage locations have been identified that involved road clearings and trees to remove.
The company says they have hundreds of crews out working on power restoration. It said there were 450 crews out on Wednesday, and on Thursday that number grew to over 700.
By Friday, Eversource officials said they hope that fleet will grow to 1,200.
"Clearly we will have the right number of crews to tackle this outage as quickly as possible," said Craig Hallstrom, president of Operations for Eversource.
Of course, many are wondering why those crews weren't in the state sooner, perhaps before the storm.
Eversource told state regulators they expected between 125,000 and 380,000 thousand outages.
The final number was twice that.
Eversource said it was relying a several factors, including a weather report from UConn.
In the meantime, towns said Eversource has been slow to respond, ignoring a plan put into place after some other major storms in recent years.
They said there has been no communication and a lack of urgency for priorities.
Coventry says fire crews had to carry fire extinguishers to a call because of a downed line, and a substation keeping sewage out of Coventry Lake is running on a generator.
The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority is launching an investigation into Eversource’s plans and response to Isaias, but lawmakers want to get in on that too.
Eversource was approved to raise its rates by more than $300 million over a period of years just for storm preparations. Lawmakers want to know how that money was spent.
Also on Thursday, Gov. Lamont announced that he activated the Connecticut National Guard to assist in storm recovery.
He said "This includes the deployment of teams to assist utility companies in the ongoing statewide power restoration efforts."
(1) comment
So we all know that Eversource is not perfect, but what exactly are towns "demanding"? It is only 48 hours after a major storm. Not everyone can be first. In the meantime, I am waiting patiently until the crews can get to my area...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.