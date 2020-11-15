(WFSB) - Eversource customers that are attempting to report an outage may be having trouble doing so.
Officials with Eversource say the utility company is currently experiencing issues with their automated outage reporting systems.
Customers can still physically call Eversource to report an outage.
However, it may take a little longer to speak with a representative due to the high influx of calls.
Eversource is trying to rectify that issue and make the process easier for customers by adding additional representatives.
Customers are asked to remain patient when attempting to call Eversource to report an outage.
If you are an Eversource customer and need to report an outage, you are asked to call Eversource at 1-800-286-2000.
