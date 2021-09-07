HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Eversource Hartford Marathon marks its return to running in-person next month.
What hasn’t changed, however, is the event’s commitment to building up communities and people.
Quyên Troung’s passion is obvious. It’s running in the city she loves, Hartford.
“With running, you just need a pair of shoes,” Troung said.
Thousands of avid runners are expected to fill the streets of the capital city on Oct. 9 for the Eversource Hartford Marathon races.
The first-generation Vietnamese refugee said she sees it as opportunity to highlight the richness and diversity of the city.
“We have a very diverse Hartford, but to be an inclusive Hartford we need to make sure that people, regardless of economic status or racial history or background, feel we can be part of anything,” Truong said.
That includes running.
Troung said she believes representation matters.
When she’s not advocating for why marathon runners should reflect on the city it’s held in, the lawyer is fighting for improving healthcare and access to mental healthcare for people of color.
Her community involvement is noted by the Eversource Hartford Marathon inspiration theme, “Run United.”
The marathon is highlighting activists who are championing for diversity, equity and inclusion in their communities.
The spirit trickles onto the concrete for Troung.
“I think running is a very inclusive sport because of its simplicity and because you need so few things to get going with it,” she said.
It’s clear the long-distance runner wants to share her passion.
“I want to make sure that people feel like we can all run,” Troung said.
For those who aren’t runners, Troung said it doesn’t matter. Just start moving.
More information about the Eversource Hartford Marathon can be found on its website here.
