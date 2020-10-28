HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The Eversource Hartford Marathon & Half Marathon typically attracts tens of thousands of runners from around the world.
This year, it was held virtually because of the pandemic, but the event still raised $420,000.
On Wednesday, organizers presented a check to local charities, who need that money now more than ever.
About 5,000 runners took part in the virtual marathon this year.
The top fundraising organization was the Healing Meals Community Project, which raised nearly $170,000.
Official Charities benefitting from HMF Gives donations:
- Connecticut Children's Medical Center
- Hospital for Special Care
- Achilles International-Connecticut
- Girl Scouts of Connecticut
- Healing Meals Community Project
- United Way of Central & Northeastern CT
- American Cancer Society
- American Red Cross
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford
- Chrysalis Center, Inc.
- Donate Life Connecticut
- Girls on the Run Greater Hartford
- Jordan Porco Foundation
- KNOX, Inc.
- March of Dimes
- Mental Health Connecticut, Inc.
- Ron Foley Foundation
- Susan G. Komen New England
