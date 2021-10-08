HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Saturday morning, thousands of runners will flock to the capitol city for the Eversource Hartford Marathon race.

The gun goes off at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Information about road closures can be read here.

The setup for the marathon and the event’s other races was nearly completed on Friday morning.

Runners said they are more than ready to hit the pavement after a virtual race last year.

Seven thousand participants are expected.

Like always, runners pick up their bibs and packets beforehand and then they’re ready to run. There is no race-day pickup.

A few modifications were made to promote safety during the race.

Start corrals were implemented to place runners in groups according to pace and to encourage social distancing.

Also, organizers made elongated hydration stations to prevent congestion while the runners refuel.

Also new this year, a different course that “showcases the revitalized riverfronts of Hartford and East Hartford with breathtaking views of the Connecticut River and classic New England charm of Old Main Street, South Windsor.”

Organizers said they can’t wait to see it all come together.

“It is a different year, but boy the excitement level is so high because people have just waited,” said Elizabeth Cowles, Hartford Marathon Foundation. “Last year we did this virtually and it was a wonderful charity virtual event, but there is nothing like being in Hartford on race morning.”

They even have a candy stand, with sugary treats and flat soda.

The festivities kick off around 8 a.m., depending of course on corral start time. Fans are encouraged to come down and show support.

More information can be found on the Hartford Marathon Foundation's website here.