HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Through rain showers and cool weather, runners laced up their sneakers and completed the 2018 Hartford Marathon.
David Sinclair of Peru, Vermont was the winner of the Men's Division. Sinclair finished in 2:18:18.
Rachel Schilkowsky of Providence, Rhode Island took the Women's Division in 2:41:01.
For the 25th time, organizers worked hard to make sure everything is in place for the big day, as the race kicked off at 8 a.m. on Saturday.
Thousands of runners croseds both the starting and finish lines at Bushnell Park.
Organizers said it's a year-round effort to get ready for the day.
What you need to know about the Hartford Marathon
A lot of planning goes into security, medical resources and the actual set up both in the park and elsewhere along the courses.
The East Hartford Fire Chief John Oates is the chairman of the Hartford Marathon Safety and Security Task Force, which tries to improve the safety plan every single year, looking at other races like the Chicago and Boston marathons.
Chief Oates says their biggest asset for safety is the public.
“Both runners, spectators the people who are at the water stations the volunteers that are providing directions the people walking in the park and the people who are coming to have a great day, to be able to see something that doesn’t fit,” he said.
The race will go off despite what could be a particularly rainy start.
Stay with Channel 3 for the latest forecast.
More information on the Hartford Marathon, Half Marathon, Charity 5K and relay races, head to it's website here.
For a list of road closures, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.