HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Setup for the 25th running of the Eversource Hartford Marathon continued on Thursday.
Its races kick off at 8 a.m. on Saturday.
"We've been here since Monday," said Josh Miller, technical director, Hartford Marathon. "Tents are going up, fencing is coming in, bleachers are coming in."
It takes a village to put on the event.
"On race day, we have 22 water stops with 30 to 50 volunteers at those," Miller said. "[We have] Hundreds of course monitors out there, directing you and cheering you along the way. One thousand volunteers [are] in Bushnell Park itself at all the different tents [along with] the food, the beer, the info, the results, all of those tents."
For more on road closures, a schedule of events and other Hartford Marathon Foundation information, click here.
Many of the volunteers are preparing the Mortensen Riverfront Plaza for all of the spectators. From there, it's a 10 minute walk from both the starting line and finish line under the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch.
"Two different DJs will be playing music to keep the runners pumped up in our part of the course," said Chris Hayes, director of operations, Riverfront Recapture.
With more than 11,000 runners, the course weaves through Hartford and three other towns.
The planning for the marathon, half marathon, charity 5k and relay races is no small feat. Organizers said it takes a year of work.
Marathon officials said it's worth it. They said the races raise money for charity and get thousands of people moving.
"Twenty-five years is a very long time for a race like this to go on and be embraced by the communities we're in," Miller said. "Hartford, East Hartford, West Hartford, and South Windsor have been amazing partners for 25 years and we're excited for 25 more."
