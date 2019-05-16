GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Eversource is teaming up with Goodwill to help make 17 stores across the state more energy efficient.
The utility company did everything from install energy efficient lights, to low-flow faucet aerators to cuts heating costs.
The changes will save Goodwill more than $148,000 a year on energy costs.
“The LED lighting is environmentally friendly, reduces our operating costs and provides more funding for our programs so it was a win in 3 different ways,” said Jerry Segru, of Goodwill.
They even installed special control devices to beverage vending machines at each location to reduce the amount of electricity they use.
Each Goodwill store operates anywhere between 80 and 90 hours a week, so Eversource says it was the perfect candidate for the upgrades.
