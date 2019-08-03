GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) – Glastonbury Police announced Eversource has hired officers to patrol their property in town because of damaged power lines and equipment.
Police say the town has gotten various complaints from Eversource regarding damaged property. They say that over the past year vehicles, ATVs, and dirt bikes have caused expensive damage to equipment along power lines.
Eversource has also installed hidden cameras at various locations that have captured footage of suspects, police said.
“Officers will also be taking enforcement action for people found to be trespassing on Eversource property (the property is clearly marked NO TRESPASSING),” said police.
Police say that depending on the situation enforcement can range from infractions to arrest.
Police is reminding residents to stay off Eversource property and that unregistered vehicles including dirt bikes and ATVs can be impounded as well as fines being associated with operation of an unregistered vehicle.
“We want everyone to be aware of the initiative so we can bring an end to the problem as soon as possible. Thanks for your cooperation,” said the Glastonbury Police Department.
