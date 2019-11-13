MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Eversource crews have been sent to an area in Montville for a gas problem that may be affecting homeowners' heat.
Police issued an alert on Wednesday morning for the area known as Montville Manor.
They advised anyone who smells gas in their home to leave and call 911.
"From a safe place, call Eversource to report the leak at our 24/7 emergency number, 877-944-5325, Montville Communications Routine number 860-848-3974 or call 911. Please remain outside until Eversource can check the source of the odor," police said.
This comes after Eversource received a "low pressure alarm" for the area.
"Earlier this morning, we had a low pressure issue on the natural gas delivery system that serves that part of Montville," said Tricia Taskey Modifica, Eversource media relations manager. "The area is safe and we have no customer outages. As a safety precaution, our gas technicians are going door-to-door in the area to conduct individual safety assessments."
Crews were checking pilot lights at homes in the area.
"If a residence is not open [or] someone is not home, a locksmith will be called to the residence as well as a Montville police officer," police said in a Facebook post. "The locksmith, Eversource and the officer will then enter the home to check pilot lights and monitor. The residence will then be secured again."
Many of the 540 customers affected were home at the time.
Police said Eversource had 19 crews in the area.
Eversource wanted to make it clear that the situation was not like the one in Massachusetts where a series of gas explosions destroyed homes.
"At this point, we don't have a definitive cause, but first and foremost, we have to make sure all of the customers are OK and their natural gas service is where it should be," said Mitch Gross, Eversource spokesperson.
Anyone in the area who doesn't have heat is asked to contact Eversource at 800-286-2000.
Customers should NOT shut off their own gas, and should wait until an Eversource gas technician comes to the home to determine if this is necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.