BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - Eversource said it is investing millions of dollars to trim trees near power lines.
The power company said it is investing $83 million to trim trees along 4,000 miles worth of electric lines.
It cited last year's back-to-back nor'easters and spring tornadoes as the reason to fortify its electric distribution system.
That wasn't all.
“The long-lasting effects of the drought that plagued the region over the last several years, coupled with consecutive infestations by the gypsy moth and the emerald ash borer have weakened trees around the state,” said Alan Carey, Eversource vegetation management manager. “Removing hazardous trees is vital to ensuring our customers have energy for every moment of their lives. Our team of licensed arborists are experts at identifying vulnerable trees that threaten the electric system and they work closely with community leaders to carefully balance the aesthetics of neighborhoods and the need for reliability.”
Among the 130 communities where tree trimming will be performed this year, some of the most extensive work will be done in Greenwich along 116 miles of electric lines.
Trees will also be trimmed along 103 miles in Redding, 101 miles in Newtown and 92 miles in Enfield.
Other communities where pruning will be completed include Manchester, Watertown, Southbury, Meriden and Windham.
Eversource said it notifies customers in advance if trimming is necessary on their property.
More information can be found on Eversource's website here.
