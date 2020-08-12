BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- Utility crews continue to work around the clock to restore power the tens of thousands of customers who remain without power a week after Tropical Storm Isaias struck.
The outages had once numbered in the hundreds of thousands.
Late last week, Eversource said 99 percent of its customers would have power restored by Tuesday night.
They said Wednesday morning that they achieved that goal.
RELATED: Eversource posts estimated time of restoration by town, over 90% of outages restored Sunday night
As of Wednesday at 10:15 a.m., 1,397 Eversource outages remained, which was roughly 0.1 percent of its customers.
United Illuminating's outages were at 30.
Over the weekend, the company released estimated restoration times for each town it covers.
They updated those projections on Tuesday morning.
To see when your town is expected to have a majority of power restored, click here.
Gov. Ned Lamont visited Bristol on Monday morning to tour the damage Isaias left behind. At that point, a little more than 300 customers in the city were without power.
The state’s utility companies said the damage Isaias caused was vast, which was why it took them longer to get the lights back on.
Eversource releases timeline on restoration as towns call response 'epic failure'
Eversource told state regulators that they had expected between 125,000 and 380,000 thousand outages to come as a result of the storm.
The final number ended up being twice that.
The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority said launched an investigation into Eversource’s plans and response to Isaias.
RELATED: PURA will investigate utility companies' preparation, response to storm
Also on Thursday, Lamont announced that he activated the Connecticut National Guard to assist in storm recovery.
Also on Thursday, Lamont announced that he activated the Connecticut National Guard to assist in storm recovery.
(2) comments
During Hurricane Sandy and the Holloween snowstorm of 2011 Eversource had restoration information updated continually on there web site. I also recieved multiple text updates. This storm nothing. Zip. When I clicked on the outage map my street wasn't even on it! When I called Eversource the rep said the technology was a mess. They were not getting updates from the crews like they ahd in the past. She said she has worked for Eversource for 14 years and had never seen duch a failure in communication. I will say though every time I called eversource last week I did not wait on hold for long and the customer service people were great. I think the CEO should step down. Have to admit I am angry about having to pay such high delivery costs and this guy makes 19 Mill!!
The last weather event that produced massive power outages in Connecticut was the 2011 Halloween snowstorm. 830,000 power outages were reported. Power was not restored to all customers until November 9th; 11 days later. In the current case, about 730,000 customers lost power on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven days later, only 1,728 customers were still without power. That’s a considerable improvement over 2011! This feat was accomplished during a pandemic. Mask and “social distancing” requirements undoubtedly inhibited recovery. Despite this, we are now pretty much back to normal. I don’t think that people who do not perform hard physical labor have any appreciation for the hardships and risks linemen encounter when clearing trees, replacing poles, or restringing power lines. Would you risk your life doing this work? Calls to punish Eversource for not responding perfectly and not performing at superhuman levels are just scapegoating. Some tasks are monumental and are not accomplished quickly. Not everything operates at the speed of the Internet. Life is not a video game. Real work, real physical work, takes time.
Great job Eversource! Thank you!
