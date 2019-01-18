(WFSB) – Winter Storm Yoshi is expected to give us a range of problems this weekend and it's going to be a challenge.
Power companies are doing their best to be prepared for everything that's coming our way.
Both companies are preparing for outages that are possible with this storm.
Due to the forecasted sleet or freezing rain, there is a possibility for widespread outages.
The Early Warning Forecast Team says that outages and temperatures dropping on Sunday night could create a big problem for residents.
NPU said they are pre-staging the city’s emergency operations center so that it can be completely mobilized within 20 minutes if needed. They have also been monitoring stockpiles, supplies and equipment, as well as making sure all vehicles are inspected and fueled.
“At this point, we are focused on preparation and communications so that we can respond safely and effectively in the event of any service issues,” said Chris LaRose, Acting General Manager of NPU. “We will continue to watch the weather very closely in the hours ahead and through the weekend.”
Eversource has also said they are prepared to address any storm-related power outages or damage.
We're expected to see snow, sleet and ice, which Eversource says it the biggest factor in determining power loss.
"Ice can be a problem for the electric system if it builds up on lines or tree branches, those branches come down on our lines," sand Tricia Modifica, Eversource spokeswoman.
Eversource representatives say downed trees are the leading causes of outages, so they'll have a full slate of crews propositioned around the state. Others are already on standby and more will be added if necessary.
"They're ready to go wherever there may be outages or damage that we need to respond to," said Modifica.
They recommend customers build an emergency kit before the storm and charge up all wireless communication in advance.
Eversource reminds customers to always stay clear of downed wires and report them to 911.
“We are closely monitoring weather conditions and planning accordingly so we have crews in position to respond and be there for our customers when they need us,” said Eversource Vice President of Electric System Operations Mike Hayhurst.
Driving through the state, you've probably seen tree trimming as well as poles and wires being replaced.
All of that work done year round by Eversource is in preparation for big tests like the one Winter Storm Yoshi is expected to present this weekend.
"We've done so much investment in the system that it's as strong as possible," said Modificia.
