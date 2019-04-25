HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Eversource and police are warning the public about a new scam.
Police said scammers are making phone calls, claiming to be from Eversource.
They will tell the person on the other line to download an app onto a computer or cell phone and wire money, otherwise they will shut off their electricity within 30 minutes.
Eversource said they would never ask their customers to do this.
If you receive a phone call like this, do not give out any personal information and hang up the phone.
Also, alert your local police department about the scam.
To verify a request, contact Eversource at 800-286-2000.
⚠️ This is NOT us! Please 📞 us immediately if you ever question any encounter, 800-286-2000, and always alert your local 👮 department. We're here when you need us. https://t.co/vfEzTwMSAJ— Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) April 25, 2019
