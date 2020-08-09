HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Many Connecticut residents are still in the dark as of Sunday afternoon.
Eversource posted a web page Saturday for estimated time of restoration by town. To see when your town is expected to have a majority of power restored, click here.
Eversource officials said 90% of customers have power as of 6:55 p.m. Sunday evening.
RELATED: Eversource expects 99% of outages restored by Tuesday night as towns call response 'epic failure'
As of Sunday at 6:46 p.m., 119,389 Eversource outages remained, which is about 9 percent of its customers.
United Illuminating's outages were at 5,857.
Eversource said Saturday they expect 90% of customers to have power back Sunday evening.
"Our crews - alongside the thousands of outside resources here to help - are doing a tremendous job under extremely difficult conditions, and we expect 90% of customers will have power on Sunday evening," said Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom.
Utility crews from Canada, Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, and Indiana are assisting with repairs.
Thursday evening, Eversource said they estimate storm restoration will be “substantially complete” by Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.
"Substantially complete means fewer than one percent of customers are still without power,” Eversource officials said in a statement.
Eversource told state regulators they expected between 125,000 and 380,000 thousand outages to come as a result from Tropical Storm Isaias.
The final number ended up being twice that.
"Tuesday, when we saw how big this was, and it was all people from everywhere we could get them, we brought them all in," said Craig Hallstrom, Regional President of Electrical Operations for Eversource.
At 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Eversource said crews had restored power to more than 552,000 customers and since Saturday, ad additional 160,000 customers have had their power restored.
On Friday, the National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down on Tuesday in Westport.
The tornado was confirmed to have touched down between 1:4 p.m. and 1:41 p.m. with winds reached between 95 and 105 miles per hour.
The tornado traveled 50 yards and was measured to be 25 yards wide.
As of 11:15 Sunday morning, Westport still has 5,378 outages, which is 42 percent of the town.
RELATED: Presidential emergency declaration approved for Connecticut
The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority is launching an investigation into Eversource’s plans and response to Isaias.
RELATED: PURA will investigate utility companies' preparation, response to storm
Also on Thursday, Gov. Lamont announced that he activated the Connecticut National Guard to assist in storm recovery.
(19) comments
This is a lesson on why monopolies are bad. The state government needs to open the state up for competition amongst utility companies and mandate that work be done to put wires underground in 90% of the state. The shoreline is different because of the possibility of storm surge. Saltwater is very corrosive and will do more damage than a falling tree. Ask the folks in NYC about that during Sandy.
I can't see how a storm surge would effect buried power lines.
But every repair should be going into the ground instead of up and
around trees.Any extra cost will be saved by less maintenance.
When is the Guvna gonna tell them to start putting lines into the ground,
then this will never happen again.
If you want to place blame, start at the top. drumpf and the rethugliklans. They are directly responsible for all of this. They deny man made global climate disruption which causes all the tropical storms, hurricanes, thunderstorms and tornadoes in the first place. Second, they are greedy. drumpftler allows companies like neversource to rob people blind. drumpf created Covid to satisfy his blood thirst and kill off as many people as he can so he can steal their money. I cannot wait for President Biden and Vice President Michelle Obama to take office. They will restore class and honor to this country. The blue wave of Socialism will cover the entire country and the rich will no longer be rich and we will all be equal. Lock up every last trailer trash repuke, seize their assets and spread the wealth.
#Biden/Obama2020 #HillaryIsMyPresident #ImStillWithHer #WearaMask #BlackLivesMatter #DumpDrumpf #NotMyPresident #VoteBlueNoMatterWho #BlueWave #FreedomFromReligion #SocialismNOW #BanAllGuns
Well Educated Liberal, if that isn't an oxymoron, I don't know what is.
We thought Mike was hit by a lightening strike,
but you are just looking for a spot to spout your rot.
Trump is now a Democrat Connecticut politician, choosing Eversource as our power supplier, and taking bribes from Eversource. I meam 'campaign donations'. The Eversource CEO makes 19.8 million dollars a year. He received a 3 million dollar bonus this year. For what? Your well educated liberalness is lacking.
What has this to do with The Don?
Eversource was chosen for us by the well bribed
leaders of Corrupticut.
Liberal Democrats in CT are to blame, not the President.
99% resolution in just a few days after a storm of this magnitude is great work. Congratulations to Eversource!
That's 99% by Tuesday of next week.
it's not a few days. it's a week! and that is not a "great" job! that is a failure!
Eversource having no competition can use all their resources to enrich their executives and shareholders AND give plenty to the Demonrats who control PURA,customers,PSHAW.
Yeah...168 hours is far from "great work". Dismal. Failure. Hopefully, Eversource will be fined $millions and senior management will join the ranks of the CT unemployed. Unfortunately, it's the only way to address the accountability issue.
Us ratepayers will be paying those fines and
the big wheels are hidden functionaries of the
Demonrat Party,the ruler of Corrupticut.
Mike, where you work, if you are, do they have urinalysis, because you are OBVIOUSLY on something. This was only a tropical storm, and almost half the state is out of power, if it was a hurricane, the other half would be out as well with the way Ct Loot & Plunder works. What did they do with all the money they cried for to cut back all the trees so that this WOULDN'T happen? I passed by no less than 2 dozen trucks AND crews doing ABSOLUTELY NOTHING today. Why aren't they out there restoring power? Who is paying these crews to sit on their asses, I'm willing to bet it's NOT the executives or the shareholders, it will be us rate payers. At 1030 in the morning, there is NO excuse for this, but I'm sure Ct Loot & Plunder will come up with a million of them.
He sure works for them
or has been hit in the head by a falling tree.
MiKKKe is the resident racist here, Baldwin. He occasionally ventures out of his comfort zone to comment on other topics. He fails miserably at those attempts as well.
Thanks Duffy,it is fun to kick trolls around,
lemme put my dancing shoes on.
