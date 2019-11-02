HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Eversource said power restoration is almost complete Saturday following the Halloween night storm.
Mitch Gross with Eversource said utlity crews from Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky have been helping crews restore power around the state.
Gross said power has been restored to over 148,000 customers since the storm.
As of noon Saturday, there are about 5,600 customers without power. To see an updated list, click here.
"Many of the remaining outages are more complex ones that take additional time to complete and may require assistance from a private electrician or contractor," Gross said. "Lineworkers are going to each of these individual locations to assess what additional equipment or effort may be required to make repairs."
Eversource said to report downed wires to 911 immediately and report outages by calling 800-286-2000.
Click here to check your town's estimated time of restoration.
