(WFSB) – With a heat wave expected for the state over the next coming days, Eversource is providing tips to save energy.
Eversource said Connecticut customers use 35 percent more electricity during the summer months to keep cool, and with the heat wave, the air conditioners and fans are expected to be working overtime.
One tip from Eversource is to use their Cooling Calculator, which helps determine how much electricity is being used to keep a house cool. Customers can also sign up for a Home Energy Solutions home energy audit, which is when a certified technician goes to a customer’s house to identify how the homeowner can make improvements to save energy.
Some additional tips from Eversource are:
- Keep air conditioners set at or near 78 degrees
- Don’t block air flow
- Keep blinds closed
- Operate major appliances during the cooler parts of the day
- Switch to LED lights
- Set ceiling fans to rotate counterclockwise and at a higher speed
For more information on how to save energy, click here.
