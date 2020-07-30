BERLIN, CT (WFSB) – Frustration over an Eversource rate hike has sparked a larger conversation over electricity rates in Connecticut.
State regulators are revisiting Eversource’s rates at the request of lawmakers, but Eversource is pushing back.
While regulators are focused on the rate hike, lawmakers want to get those deeper issues.
“Let’s figure out what the truth is, whatever it is,” said Senator Len Fasano, Senate Minority Leader.
Thursday’s decision by the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority to review Eversource’s July 1 rate hike could prove to be a win for residents.
Lawmakers have asked that PURA consider undoing the increase.
It’s also leading to a much bigger conversation, one on how energy rates get set in Connecticut.
“The main factor in a lot of these bills, you know, the states, particularly in Connecticut and Massachusetts, have pretty strong renewable energy policies,” said James Daly, Vice President of Energy Supply for Eversource.
Eversource maintains that the biggest reason for increased bills is consumption, a series of heat waves happening while many people are stuck at home due to the pandemic.
Eversource says COVID-19 partly contributed to the recent increase
“The increase in usage between May and June, our average residential customer rose by 36 percent,” Daly said.
Daly also says Connecticut rate payers are also having to deal with expensive policy decisions by elected officials. In particular, Daly pointed to a deal with Millstone Power Plant. That came after lawmakers required Eversource and United Illuminiating to increase their purchase of renewable energy.
Eversource: State-approved power deal with Millstone to blame for higher bills
Senator Len Fasano was among the supporters. He says Eversource claimed the Millstone deal would keep costs down, but Daly says Millstone is only a bargain compared to other renewable energy sources.
Lawmakers say it’s time Eversource get more scrutiny.
“We use a lot of power, it’s a home summer, rate increases. When we don’t use enough power, they say you haven’t used enough power, we generate the revenue, rate increase,” Fasano said.
But they also agree on the need for a broader discussion, including on the cost impacts on the push for clean energy.
“Non-fossil fuel-based energy is more expensive, some how we have to pay for that,” said Senator Norm Needleman.
Attorney General William Tong and U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal are pushing back against costs mandated by federal regulators. Tong also plans to appeal to PURA against the Eversource hike.
“We are analyzing every avenue and we are leaving no stone unturned to fight these rate hikes,” Tong said.
PURA has already sent a list of questions to Eversource, giving the company until August 13 to response.
In the meantime, a protest is planned for Friday at 2:30 p.m. outside Eversource’s facility in Berlin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.