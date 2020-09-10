BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - Eversource customers continued to weigh in on the energy company's performance and rates during a hearing on Thursday.
The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority is investigating the company's rate increases it tacked onto customers' bills.
This hearing, which began on Tuesday, came as Eversource announced some help for customers.
The power company said it is continuing to work with customers to give them a little breathing room when it comes to outstanding bills.
Eversource said it won’t move forward with bill collection efforts through Oct. 1
It said it also extended its COVID-19 payment program which allows people to pay past-due balances in flexible payment plans for up to 24 months.
❗Important update regarding service disconnections for non-payment: We’re not moving forward with collections activity when the state’s regulation expires on 10/1. Help is available, including programs for low-income customers. More info: https://t.co/xhKwRoOkpc pic.twitter.com/Wkhjf5mpSq— Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) September 9, 2020
Meanwhile, PURA said it is taking a hard look at Eversource and its delivery rate increases that customers began to notice last month.
Tuesday, regulators began the hours-long hearing to get answers. Hundreds of people weighed in.
"When we bough out house seven years ago, our electric bill averaged $100 to $150 a month, $30 of that was delivery fee. Now, I am paying $200 to $500 a month in delivery fees for the same usage," said Dinae Shonebarger, an Eversource customer.
PURA is also investigating the response to Tropical Storm Isaias where more than 800,000 people were without power for days.
"We tripled the number of restoration crews on our system within the first 48 hours," said Jim Judge, CEO of Eversource.
PURA can impose fines and reduce profits.
"I don't think PURA has enough tools in its tool kit right now to hold the utilities fully accountable. It's incredibly important that we have access to those tools because the ratepayers are demanding rightfully we hold the utility companies responsible," said Marissa Gillett, PURA chairman.
There are also three hearings scheduled in October where folks can weigh in on how Eversource and United Illuminating responded to Tropical Storm Isaias.
PURA expects to have its final report on the delivery increase by the end of the year and their decision on the storm early next spring.
(2) comments
Yeap, disconnected again. Useless tools.
Just got my bill with a late notice. Called and disconnected twice. Have confirmation number and money was taken by Eversource from my account. So far 1 hour of my life @ my current kwh charge is what Eversource owes me as a credit on my next bill. Plus still on hold waiting to be disconnected again.
