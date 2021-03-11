(WFSB) – United Illuminating has reached a deal with the state, which customers will see a small decrease in their electric bill starting in May and going until at least 2023.
On Wednesday night, Channel 3 spoke with Attorney General William Tong to ask about a possible deal with Eversource.
“Look, Eversource has my phone number, and if they are ready to get real and do what is right for rate payers and avoid a major rate increase, stop paying their executive millions of dollars, admit they weren’t there for us during Tropical Storm Isaias, and they owe us millions of dollars in damage they caused,” Tong said.
Channel 3 reached out to Eversource on Thursday to see if they are working on a similar deal to give customers a break.
They released a statement saying, “We also filed a proposal on March 1 in our pending case before PURA that includes different options to reduce the impact to customers and help to manage bills, similar to the approach taken by UI and the other settling parties. It’s important to know we have a number of proposals before regulators and we’re committed to our discussions with them so we can do what’s in the best interest of our customers.”
Channel 3 looked into the proposal Eversource submitted, which shows two options. The first option is a single rate increase, which would take effect May 1 and is an increase of 8.2 percent. The second proposal is a two-phase increase, the first on May 1 of less than 1 percent and the second, a more than 3 percent increase on October 1.
They may call themselves Eversource now, but they are still Ct Loot & Plunder.
