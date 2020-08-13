BERLIN, CT (WFSB) -- Eversource is responding to a lawsuit seeking damages for customers who lost power in Tropical Storm Isaias.
The lawsuit seeks $1.5 dollars in damages and was filed on Wednesday.
RELATED: Lawsuit filed against Eversource seeks payment to cover storm-related losses
Thursday, Eversource said the lawsuit has no merit, saying “This has been an incredible team effort by our employees and the thousands of outside crews who continue working tirelessly on this massive restoration.”
However, for the three plaintiffs who filed the lawsuit, it’s not about the crews, but more about the decisions made by company executives on storm preparation and response.
They said the company did not do enough to prepare for Tropical Storm Isaias, and were slow to respond after seeing the destruction.
As a result, it took Eversource more than a week after the storm to restore power.
The three plaintiffs represent not just ever day customers, but also business owners who lost business.
Their lawyer hopes this will become a class action lawsuit and is seeking $1.5 billion in damages.
Aside from some people losing income, they are also seeking compensation for lost food, and in some cases medicine.
“We just bought $200 worth of food that we had to discard, and then you have to buy food every day because you have to take out because you can't cook, you can't do nothing,” said Mike O’Neill, of New Britain.
By comparison, energy company Con Edison is offering compensation to customers in New York and New Jersey, up to $500 for food and as much as $10,000 to businesses.
Eversource, though, says Isaias was an act of nature, and they do not plain to do the same. They suggest people to call their insurance companies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.