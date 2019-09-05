BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A well-known Connecticut company vehicle was caught on surveillance camera driving through a school bus stop while kids were getting off.
It happened across from the South Side Meat Market on West Street in Bristol.
The video was posted to Facebook by the business manager.
Channel 3 reached out to Eversource regarding the video, which said this isn’t the standard they’ve set.
Eversource said, “We are aware of the video and take what happened very seriously. This is not the driving standard we have set with our employees. We will take corrective action with this driver to prevent a situation like this from happening again. We are also using this opportunity to reinforce our safe driving protocols with all of our employees.”
Other businesses in the area say this seems to be a common problem.
“The cars are going by blowing the horns and they just don’t stop for the school buses anymore,” said Dave Theriault of Theriault Service Center.
School buses stop in front of Theriault Service Center on West Street in Bristol during the morning and afternoon hours.
Theriault says the problem with drivers not stopping for school buses happened all too often.
“They stop right in front of the garage here and pick them up in the morning, so I see it all the time,” Theriault said.
Theriault’s business is across the street from South Side Meat Market. The owner said drivers need to pay attention.
Theriault said it’s not just Eversource, but all drivers who need to pay attention when behind the wheel.
Channel 3 reached out to Bristol police and they said the fine for running a school bus starts at $465.
