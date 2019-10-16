Eversource helicopter

People in Meriden, Southington or Wallingford may notice helicopters hovering along electric lines over the next couple of months.

The Eversource Power Company said the helicopter is helping to install fiber optic communication wires on transmission towers.

Depending on whether or not the weather cooperates, the aircraft will be flying from 7 a.m. through dusk.

The work will be done through the month of December, according to Eversource.

