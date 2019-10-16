MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - People in Meriden, Southington or Wallingford may notice helicopters hovering along electric lines over the next couple of months.
The Eversource Power Company said the helicopter is helping to install fiber optic communication wires on transmission towers.
Depending on whether or not the weather cooperates, the aircraft will be flying from 7 a.m. through dusk.
If you live or work in Meriden, Southington, or Wallingford, you may see a 🚁 flying low along our electric lines. This helicopter is helping us install fiber optic communication wires on our transmission towers. Weather permitting, we'll be flying 7am - dusk through December. pic.twitter.com/UneIL1QbPj— Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) October 16, 2019
The work will be done through the month of December, according to Eversource.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.