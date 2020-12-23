BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - Eversource said it is preparing for a Christmas storm that's expected to generate heavy rain and high winds.
Spokesperson Tricia Modifica said they will have crews positioned around the state to brace for potential power outages.
"We're also bringing in outside line workers who will help with restoration and we've added customer care representatives so that they can handle calls from our customers and help them throughout the storm as well," Modifica said.
Eversource said it canceled employee vacations to get adequate staffing levels.
It said it was anticipating winds in excess of 50 mph.
"They can be pretty damaging," Modifica said. "They can bring down trees and tree limbs on our lines or equipment and cause damage to the electric system that will all need to be repaired so we can restore power."
Eversource said it realizes that the Christmas holiday is not an ideal time to lose power.
"That's why we're making sure we have everything in position and as many possible resources on hand as we can," Modifica said. "Our team is also sacrificing their holiday to make sure that they can do everything they can to assist the restoration so it's as fast as possible."
Channel 3's forecast called for the equivalent of 2 to 5 inches of rain: One to 3 inches of actual rain and an addition 1 to 2 in melted snow. Wind gusts of over 60 mph will be possible.
