BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - Eversource said it is ready to handle any potential icing from an upcoming storm.
The energy company acknowledged the forecast, which called for ice and freezing rain in New England Monday night into Tuesday.
FORECAST: Icing could cause issues on the roads, power outages
It said it has line crews, tree crews and support staff positioned around Connecticut to address any damage that might happen. Out-of-state crews were also brought in to help with potential power restoration efforts.
“The freezing rain, ice and wind expected with this storm could weigh down tree limbs and branches bringing them down on power lines causing outages and making travel conditions challenging for crews,” said Eversource president of regional electric operations Craig Hallstrom. “We’ve been closely monitoring the weather forecast and planning accordingly – preparing equipment and prepositioning crews so we’re ready to respond and quickly restore power for our customers. We also remind customers that restorations may take longer as we ensure the safety of our employees and customers while continuing to work under the challenging conditions related to the pandemic.”
Eversource urged customers to always stay clear of downed wires and to report them immediately to 911. It also said to be sure to report any outage online at www.eversource.com, or by calling 800-286-2000. Customers who signed up for the company’s two-way texting feature can send a text to report an outage and receive outage updates as they happen.
Eversource said its natural gas customers should also be aware that some natural gas heating systems may be affected by a power outage and it’s important to keep gas meters and outdoor vents clear of snow and ice buildup. Customers should carefully remove snow and ice with a broom or by hand. Do not use a shovel or kick the gas meter because it could cause damage. Customers should also immediately leave their home or business if they smell gas and call 911.
Eversource recommended that customers assemble or restock a storm kit with essential items, including pet food and medications.
