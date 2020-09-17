BERLIN, CT (WFSB) -- Eversource is on the hot seat once again, but not for its handling of last month’s storm.
Eversource said it incurred huge costs during the storm, and is seeking to secure the $700 million, and spread the costs to customers over 20 years.
By spreading out costs long-term, Eversource says “this approach would lower the bill impact to customers by 65% during this unprecedented time of COVID-19, as compared to what they would otherwise experience.”
Connecticut’s largest utility company is quietly pitching this proposal to lawmakers.
The company had major expenses during Tropical Storm Isaias, which came during the pandemic, when many customers couldn’t pay their bills.
Eversource’s request comes as state regulators are now investigating the company for recent rate hikes and its response to the tropical storm.
More than 800,000 customers were without power, many for more than week.
Eversource needs legislative approval, and that’s not something State Senator Norm Needleman is ready to sign off on.
Needleman is leading the charge to get the utility companies to be more accountable and give state regulators more power.
“I think customers will be outraged, also that is a given. Anything that implies that the state is going to guarantee their bonds is going to outrage customers,” Needleman said.
Gov. Ned Lamont said he wants to hear from state regulators and lawmakers.
“The good news is that me and the legislature and our administration are one, we are going to change the way we regulate these utilities. No more automatic 9 percent rate of return whether you do a good job or a lousy job. We are going to put in place really strong metric, 500 for spoiled food. You’re going to pay a cost for poor performance. We are going to get that into the new regulation,” Lamont said.
David Arconti, the chair of the Energy Committee, calls the proposal a joke.
Under different circumstances, this proposal may have a better chance. Eversource wanted this taken up in a special session, but right now it may be too toxic.
Eversource has no shame. How can they justify paying their officers bonuses. Why does the rate payer always take the brunt of their short comings?
