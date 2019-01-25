HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Folks could potentially see an increase on their electric bills in the near future.
Eversource is asking the state to approve a rate hike to cover storm damage costs.
Officials said they’ve spent more than $150 million to repair damage caused by five major storms over the past two years.
Eversource officials said customers could expect to see an increase of about $1.85 per month for the next six years.
Make shrub, drumpftler and the rest of the repukes pay for it. They're the ones responsible for man made global climate disruption. Lock them up, seize their assets and spread the wealth. #Warren/Harris2020 #ImStillWithHer #HillaryisMYPresident #neverdrumpf #resist
