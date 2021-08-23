OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - Eversource put up a mobile command center in Old Saybrook to help with Henri power restoration efforts.
All eyes have been on how the utility companies are responding to the storm, which as of Monday morning was a tropical depression over the Hudson Valley in New York.
Customers and lawmakers were particularly critical of Eversource and United Illuminating after last year’s response to storm Isaias.
For Henri, Eversource said it brought in thousands of crews from other states.
The shift in Henri’s track really spared Connecticut.
As cleanup efforts continued across the state Monday morning, Eversource said it dodged a very significant storm.
“I called Eversource right away. Because I figured the quicker the better,” said Deb Sokolski of Waterford.
At the height of the storm, about 31,000 Eversource customers were without power.
Last summer, Isaias knocked out power to about 750,000 customers across the state.
Many, including Gov. Ned Lamont, were pleased with the utility company’s response this time around...
“It was better to be overprepared than underprepared,” Lamont said. “I'd like to say, a little credit where credit is due, Marissa and our team put some pressure on the utilities to get it right this time, and I'd like to think we got it a lot better.”
Line and tree crews came in from Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, and Canada, and have been working nonstop to restore power.
Eversource said the majority of power outages were in the eastern part of the state.
As of 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Eversource reported 7,739 outages.
It said most customers will have power restored by late Monday night.
(1) comment
They could set up a mobile command center in Alaska and be just as useful.
