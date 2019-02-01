(WFSB) - How are you coping with the cold at your household?
There can be some simple fixes to sealing up the gaps and saving some bucks.
Channel 3 caught up with an expert on how you can keep the heat during the bitter temps.
The cool air coming through the cracks and crevices in a house can make your toes curl.
“So, let’s talk about how people can stay warm in this cold weather,” said Enoch Lenge, Eversource Energy Efficiency Spokesman.
Eversource Energy Efficacy Spokesman Enoch Lenge knows what’s up when it comes to making your home as efficient as possible.
“So, first some things you can do around your home is to find where air is leaking in or where air is escaping,” said Lenge.
Materials you may need are weather stripping, calk, plastic. You can find most at your local hardware store.
“Here you can see that the homeowner or renter here put some nice air sealing material that is a plastic film,” said Lenge.
Leaks can also be around the trim, which a bit of calk can fix that.
“So, let’s look at this door here. Here’s a good opportunity to put something called weather stripping which is easy to apply and it’s going to keep that warm air from leaking out,” Lenge said.
The bottom of the door usually a big culprit for the cold air.
“It’s a great place to apply something called a door sweep,” Lenge said.
It’s about retaining the heat you are paying for and a lot of heat can be lost through your attic.
“It’s actually pretty critical to have that sealed and insulated well,” said Lenge.
Same goes in the basement. Newer technology can lend a helping hand when regulating your heat.
With a WIFI or programmable thermostat, it allows you to adjust heat when you are away.
“The newer technology is going to make your life easier by setting it and forgetting it,” said Lenge.
Eversource has a program called “Home Energy Solutions” where a crew will come to your house, give you an assessment of where there may be issues, and they do fixes to improve your energy bill.
“That saves about $200 per year on average on your energy bill,” said Lenge.
If you would like to find out more about the Home Energy Solutions, click here.
