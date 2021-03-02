BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - Thousands of Eversource customers reported power outages to the company on Tuesday morning.
The company's website counted more than 17,500 of them as of 7 a.m.
Frank Poirot, a spokesperson for Eversource, joined Channel 3 on Tuesday morning to talk about the situation.
"We have hundreds of crews out now and they've been out through the evening," Poirot said. "I've you've been watching our outage board, you've watched that number fluctuate up and down and that's a sign that as we restore customers, our system is taking on new damage, causing the outages to go back up."
Poirot said the company has "all hands on deck."
"We will get our customers restored as quickly and as safely as possible," he said.
Eversource's progress can be monitored on its website here.
