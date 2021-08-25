OLD LYME, CT (WFSB) – Following Tropical Storm Henri, Eversource said it is taking some time to re-evaluate trees across the state and trim ones that pose a threat to its electric system.
Eversource is looking to partner with 16 communities that were hardest hit by Henri, to survey trees that are near electric lines and equipment.
Crews will then address any trees or branches that pose a hazard before they can cause future outages and public safety issues.
“As we saw with Henri, trees continue to be the number one cause of electrical outages for our customers – in addition to causing property damage and public safety issues like blocked roads,” said Eversource Vegetation Management Manager Sean Redding. “A single tree-related outage can have a compounding effect, including broken poles, downed trees and/or wires, a broken transformer or crossarm. These outages can impact critical facilities like hospitals, police and fire stations and are labor intensive and time consuming to restore.”
Eversource said it is reaching out to officials in Burlington, Canterbury, East Haddam, Glastonbury, Griswold, Guilford, Kent, Killingly, Meriden, New Britain, Old Lyme, North Stonington, Old Saybrook, Pomfret, Voluntown and Woodstock.
