BERLIN, CT (WFSB) – Eversource said Tuesday that the moratorium on service disconnections for nonpayment will end for non-hardship residential customers in CT on Sept. 15.
When the pandemic began, Eversource had suspended disconnection activities.
The moratorium on service disconnection for residential customers identified as having a financial hardship remains in place.
Eversource said any customers who need help with their bill should contact them to learn about payment assistant options.
The company is reminding customers about its payment plans and programs available, including:
- The Matching Payment Program, for electric or gas heating customers, which offers monthly payments as low as $50. Enrollment for the upcoming heating season begins November 1.
- The New Start program, for electric customers, which forgives overdue balances as on-time monthly budget payments are made.
- Winter Protection, which provides protection from disconnection from November to May.
- Energy Assistance, which provides payments toward a customer’s heating bill.
- The COVID-19 Payment Plan, which all Eversource customers – regardless of financial need, residential and non-residential – are eligible to sign-up for to pay a past-due balance over a period of up to 24 months with no interest charges and no down payment. Enrollment is open through September 30, or when the State of Connecticut’s public health and civil preparedness emergency ends.
For more information about billing assistance, click here.
