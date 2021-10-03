(WFSB) - Eversource customers could see some refunds come there way.
On Friday, Gov. Ned Lamont and Attorney General William Tong announced that the state of Connecticut had secured a little over $103 million from Eversource as a result of how they responded to Tropical Storm Isaias in 2020.
$65 million from the agreement would be spread out among various customers, which would come in the form of a credit for their December and January utility bills.
According to the governor's office, these credits, on average, would total out to $35.
$10 million will also go towards assisting customers that are having trouble paying their utility bills.
“Our focus in this process has been on accountability to the ratepayers of Connecticut. With this settlement, ratepayers get some well-deserved relief in the short-term, and in the long-term they get more security that something like this won’t happen again. The reforms to CL&P required in this settlement will provide greater local control and oversight of the local utility, and an improved consumer experience for ratepayers," Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement.
Eversource has agreed not to appeal the $28.4 million penalty that was handed down by PURA as punishment for their response to Tropical Storm Isaias.
In addition, Eversource will not apply a rate increase until at least January of 2023. If they choose to do so, customers would not see the increase until January of 2024.
Following the agreement, Attorney General Tong said:
“Eversource failed its Connecticut customers and put families at risk after Tropical Storm Isaias. That cannot happen again. This agreement forces significant governance changes at Eversource to bring much needed local control and oversight. This plan immediately directs $103.4 million back to ratepayers and provides long-term rate stability for Eversource customers, including $10 million to assist families with their bills. This is a powerful agreement, but Eversource still has a lot of work ahead to earn back Connecticut’s trust. I will be watching carefully to ensure every term of this agreement is honored, and that Connecticut families finally receive the safe and reliable service they deserve.”
Eversource also spoke on the agreement, saying:
"This settlement provides tangible relief for our customers as we continue to deal with COVID-19 and prepare for the heating season. The settlement is a reflection of our deep commitment to Connecticut. We learned valuable lessons as a result of Tropical Storm Isaias and we’ve carried forward numerous improvements that have changed how we communicate during storms. We are intent on winning over “hearts and minds” in Connecticut by demonstrating our commitment to both customers and Connecticut leadership, at a time when we must work together to deliver a new clean energy future."
