HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- State regulators proposed hefty fines for Eversource and United Illuminating for what they called the utility companies’ “failures in their preparation and response to Tropical Storm Isaias.”

The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) on Thursday proposed a $30 million fine for Eversource and a $2.1 million fine for United Illuminating.

It came one week after PURA released its final reports on an investigation into the storm responses.

In a statement to Channel 3 on Thursday afternoon, an Eversource spokesperson said "We are reviewing the notice and look forward to getting through the final stages of the process. While our employees worked tirelessly to restore power as quickly as possible, we recognize the hardships our customers and communities experienced, and we acknowledge there are areas for improvement. We are working – and will continue to work – in good faith with our communities, customers and regulators to improve our performance."

United Illuminating's spokesperson said "We are reviewing the Notice of Violation and considering our next steps. We are disappointed PURA did not consider the facts we presented during the investigation. The facts show that we faithfully followed our Emergency Response Plan. We will continue to work with PURA to improve our preparation for and response to storms and other emergencies."

Connecticut's Attorney General William Tong said he supports the proposal.

"Eversource failed its customers and put Connecticut families at risk after Tropical Storm Isaias," Tong said. "I fought for swift, severe penalties from the beginning, and this $30 million penalty is appropriate. Eversource must pay for their failures."

In its report released last week, PURA said the energy companies failed to comply with standards of acceptable performance in preparation for the Aug. 4, 2020 storm.

More than 1 million homes and businesses between the state's power companies lost power during the storm. Some were in the dark for a week or more.

“This penalty is a strong first step to hold Eversource accountable for their disastrous performance, but this matter is far from over. We will continue to fight before PURA to ensure that Eversource cannot put the full cost of their failures back on ratepayers," Tong added.

The companies have 20 days to dispute the fines.

Dan7543
Dan7543

...and those fines get put into our bills.

